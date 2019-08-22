MACKINNON, Janet Evelyn (nee Nation) With great sadness, the family of Janet MacKinnon announce the passing of a beloved wife, wonderful mother, adoring grandmother, sister, cousin and friend to many. Janet was born in Dublin, Ireland on November 23, 1956, when her Jamaican father was studying medicine. She returned with her parents and brother to Jamaica when she was 6 months old. Educated at Mt. Alvernia Preparatory, Bishops High and Montego Bay High schools, Jan was a well-known personality in Montego Bay, where she loved sailing and swimming. She was also an accomplished tennis player. With her stunning beauty and brilliant smile, Jan was photographed several times in promotions for Jamaica. She moved to Saskatchewan and later, Toronto, and completed her tertiary education. In 1986 Janet married Wayne MacKinnon of Parkdale, Prince Edward Island. Her love of the sea was transferred from one island to another, when they made their home in PEI and raised two boys, Charles and Starr. Janet was an educational assistant at Stratford Elementary School and was greatly loved by special needs children. Her compassion and advocacy for others, were felt in Canada and Jamaica. Jan’s battle with cancer began in 2004. She fought a good fight, with determination and bravery. She passed away on August 21, 2019. Predeceased by her parents, Dr. Brian “Sonny” Nation and Meriel “Nikki” Kilronan. Janet is survived by her husband Wayne; sons, Charles (Kayla O’Connor) and Starr; grandchildren Bentley and Adaline; brother, Brian Charles Nation and his wife Mary, of Galway, Ireland; nephew Cathal and niece Sarah. She will be missed by numerous cousins and friends. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel. Funeral Saturday from St. Peter’s Cathedral at 1:00 p.m. with a reception to follow in the church hall. Interment in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Family flowers only, however if so desired, memorials to St. Monica’s orphanage in Jamaica. Visiting hours Friday from 4 – 7 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com The girl of three islands will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humour and her caring nature. Farewell sweet Irish, Jamaican, Canadian rose.
