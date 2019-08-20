Reah Conrad

CONRAD, Reah Howatt It is with deepest sadness with announce the passing of Reah Howatt Conrad in her 93rd year at the South Shore villa Crapaud. She was predeceased by her loving husband Hirley Conrad, mother and father Celia and Arthur Jay, brother George Jay and sister Nancy White. She was survived by children Paula, Carl and Eric Conrad, grandson Patrick and sisters Honey Roberts and Alice Gordon who passed away August 14, 2019. The Conrad Family would like to thank again our extended family and friends for all their support with our Mother’s passing this winter and special thanks to all the staff at the Villa in Crapaud.Visitation will be 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday Aug 24th at the Davison Funeral Home in Kensington. Graveside committal service to follow shortly after at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Valley, PEI. If so desired contributions may be made to your local food bank. www.davisonfh.com