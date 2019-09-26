MACKENZIE, Thomas Carlyle The death occurred suddenly at his residence on Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 of Thomas Carlyle MacKenzie of Summerside and formerly of Sept-Iles, Quebec, aged 83 years. Tom was born in Charlottetown, P.E.I. to the late J.W. and Margaret (nee MacLean) MacKenzie. Beloved husband of 63 years to the late Freda (nee Mayhew) MacKenzie and father of the late Dylan (Gail), Kevan (Lian), Susan Adams, Dwain (Patti), Natalie (Ken) MacLean and Lori (Don) Harrington. Also lovingly remembered by his 19 grandchildren Steve, Tenessa, Tiffany, Calvin, Chloe, Matthew, Tyler, Jordan, Caitie, Regan, Heath, Kenneth, Morgan, Liam, Megan, Shelby, Mackenzie, Carter and Olivia and 9 great grandchildren. Survived by his brother Ivan MacKenzie, sister-in-law Diane Silliker and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, wife and son, Tom was predeceased by his sister Georgena Buckland. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Road, Summerside. By personal request there will be no funeral service or visiting hours held. Interment to take place in the Belfast Presbyterian Cemetery, Belfast at a later date. Memorial donations in Tom’s memory to the Prince County Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
