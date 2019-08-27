Edouard Francis Babineau

BABINEAU, Edouard Francis It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Edouard Babineau, with his family by his side, on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the age of 65 years. He was predeceased by his wife Elaine Daigle. Edouard was the loving partner of Debbie MacLaren and beloved father of Danielle (Matt) and Penny. He was adored by his granddaughters Elena and Arabella. Edouard was the caring son to the late Alonzo and Teresa (McIntosh) Babineau and much beloved brother to Bonnie Dean (Dave), Annette Gaudet (Norbert) and Phil Babineau (Simone). Edouard was a well known and highly respected businessman. He was born ( August 4, 1954) and raised in Robichaud, New Brunswick. He moved to PEI as a young man to join the family business. He was the President of Babineau Fisheries, Polar International, Babineau Holdings and sat on many boards including Holland College and Plaza Retail REIT. He contributed generously throughout his life to many charities including Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation, Foodbank, Farmers Helping Farmers, Holland College, World Vision, and a number of athletic programs to name a few. Edouard lived life to the fullest and enjoyed many hobbies; especially, golfing, boating, motorcycling and travelling the world. Eddy was a kind, loving, dependable and insightful man. A mentor to many, he was always ready to help someone in need and to share a hearty laugh with everyone around him. He will be dearly missed. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home, 175 Belvedere Ave., Charlottetown, PE for visitation Tuesday, August 27, from 3-5 and 6-8pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at St. Pius X Church, 106 St. Peters Road, Charlottetown at 11:00 a.m. Interment in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made to the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre. A reception will follow. www.belvederefh.com