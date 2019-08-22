BESLEY, (nee Gallant) Verna Louise Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, of Verna Louise Besley (nee Gallant) age 85 years. Dear mother of Glen (Cathy), Karen (Steve) Shaver and Angela (Mark) Arsenault and Nanny to numerous grandchildren. Also survived by daughter-in-law Launa, and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her son Robert; husband Elvin “Al” and special friend Antoine (Ed) Prinz; parents Lucy and Abram Gallant, sisters Marge Wheatley, Mary Harvey, Elizabeth MacDonald, Ruth Statts, and Jean MacFarlane and brothers Bert, Jack and Roy. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel from where the service will be held on Saturday, August 24 at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Peoples Cemetery. If so desired, memorials to the Upper Room Hospitality Ministry (Soup Kitchen) or Zion Church would be appreciated. Visiting hours Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com