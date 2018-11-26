The death occurred peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I. on Friday, November 23rd, 2018 of J. Grant MacDonald of Summerside, aged 64 years. Grant was born in Summerside to the late Ralph and Zeta (nee Gallant) MacDonald. Beloved husband of Darlene MacDonald and loving father of Shawn MacDonald , Calgary, loving step-father of Andrea Watson (Pavel Szczesny), Freetown, James Watson (Natalie), Kensington. Also lovingly remembered by his granddaughter Elena Szczesny. Survived by his brothers and sister Aubrey (Eloise), Summerside, Dick (Audrey), Cornwall, Donnie (Nancy), Bedeque, Helen (Paul) Arsenault, Cornwall, sister in-law MaryLou (Alan) Crozier, Summerside, brothers in-law Leonard (Donna) MacDonald, John (Krista) MacDonald, Jimmy (Carol) MacDonald all of New Annan, sisters in-law Lela MacDonald and Donna (Barry) King, Cascumpec, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brother Bobby (infancy), sister Joan Laughlin, sister in-law Marie MacDonald, brothers in-law Allan MacDonald and Reg Laughlin. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside until Tuesday, November 27th, then to St. Paul’s Church for a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment to take place in the church cemetery. Memorial donations in Grant’s memory to Prince County Hospital Oncology Unit would be greatly appreciated. Visiting hours on Monday evening from 6 – 9 p.m. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
