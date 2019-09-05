FOSTER, Juanita Jane At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 of Juanita Jane Foster (Hardy), age 79 years. Beloved wife of Albert Foster for 62 years. Dear mother of Jim (Ellen) and Kim Younker (Rick). Cherished NaNa of Koady Younker (Jami-Lee), Allison Carr-Younker, Alexia Younker, Cole Younker, Katie Foster (Lukas Vanderzwaag) and James Foster (Ashleigh Ford). Lovingly remembered by her great grandchildren Jace and Beau Younker. Sister of Mildred Smith. Predeceased by her parents Wilfred and Freda (Ward) Hardy. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where the service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday at 10:30 am. Visitation Friday 5-8 pm. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the PEI Humane Society. www.belvederefh.com
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Shadow government?
- Wednesday social group literally tramps across the Island
- RCMP take the reins-Officer gets firsthand view of Amish ride
- Most lobster fishers doing well for 2019 fall season
- West Prince Caring Cupboard receives major donation from SEAM Program
- Georgetown Provincial Court
- Mooving forward to help Children’s Wish Foundation
- You can return a call, but not a life
- Cheverie, Charles
- You can’t beat stories told through song
Commented