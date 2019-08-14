MACKAY, (nee Montgomery) Ruth Marion Peacefully with her family by her side at Beach Grove Home on Saturday, August 10, 2019 of Ruth MacKay of Charlottetown in her 100th year. Born in Park Corner, PEI she is the daughter of the late (Donald) Cuthbert and Margaret Elizabeth (Cousins) Montgomery. Beloved wife of the late George Whitefield MacKay. Dear mother of David MacKay (Madeline Craswell) of South Rustico and Donald MacKay (Dianne) of Dartmouth N.S. Ruth is also lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Lori MacKay, Ryan MacKay (Melanie), Darrell MacKay (Nadine), Wade MacKay (Patricia), great grandchildren, Coulton & Noah Duckworth, Dillon, Kaitlyn & Taylor MacKay, Colby & Connor MacKay, Ava & Jack MacKay , her sister Beulah Roberts of Summerside and many loving nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her step-mother, Ethel (Newman) Montgomery, sisters Muriel MacEwen (Leigh), Margaret Carew (Lloyd), brothers Hodge Montgomery (Carmen), Sud Montgomery (Marion) and brother-in-law Al Roberts. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home from where the funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 13th at 11:00 a.m in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment in New London Cemetery. Visiting hours on Monday, August 12th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to New London Cemetery or Diabetes Canada (PEI). On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca.
