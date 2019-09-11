FEEHAN, (Hughes) Hazel Catherine Hazel Catherine Feehan age 91 of Dartmouth, passed away peacefully at home on September 5, 2019. Hazel was born in Fort Augustus, P.E.I. on July 19, 1928, a daughter of James Hughes and Mary (Ostridge) Hughes. Following teacher training at Prince of Wales College Hazel taught in rural Prince Edward Island schools from 1946 to 1951 when she headed west to teach in a one-room school in Morningside, Alta. She carried lifelong friendships and memories with her from that experience. She returned from Alberta to marry James "Jim" Feehan in September 1952 and the newlyweds moved to Saint John, N.B. where Hazel taught school until the birth of her first child in 1953. Shortly thereafter, Jim and Hazel relocated to Dartmouth where they resided for six years as their family grew. From 1960 to 1963 the family lived in Sherwood, P.E.I. while Jim was posted to CFB Queen Charlotte. In 1963 the family moved back to Dartmouth and while raising her five sons, Hazel taught at St. Paul's School in 1965-66. She later attended Saint Mary's University from which she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1975 and a Bachelor of Education degree in 1976. Hazel became very involved in the field of special education because of her son Len and was active in the CAMR, serving as Secretary of the Dartmouth branch in the mid-1970's and teaching special needs adults in the Continuing Education program at Dartmouth High at night while substitute teaching by day in Dartmouth schools until her retirement in 1980. Hazel was a devout Roman Catholic who taught for 11 years in the Religious Education program at St. Thomas More Church where she also served as a Minister of the Word for many years and was an active member of the CWL. Hazel enjoyed summers spent with Jim and the family at the cottage in Savage Harbour, P.E.I. In her spare time she could be found reading, quilting, crocheting or knitting. She will be remembered as a very loving and supportive mother and "Nanny" and will be greatly mourned by her sons and grandchildren: Richard "Rick" (Glenda), New Glasgow, and his children, Jennifer, Kayla (Leonard Lewis) and Keir Feehan; John (Ellen) of Dartmouth, and children, Laura (Ian) Butler, Emily (Jeff) Doucet and Daniel (Lindsay Barker) Feehan; Joseph "Joe" (Cathy) of Calgary, and children David and Katelyn; Leonard "Len" and Gerard (Christina) of Dartmouth, as well as her great-grandchildren, Rachel Butler and Liam Doucet. She is also survived by her sister, Agnes Mitchell, Charlottetown; and brother, Charles Hughes, Fort Augustus, P.E.I. She was predeceased by her husband Jim; her infant daughter, Hazel Rhianne Marie; and by brothers, Elmer, Gerald and Harry Hughes; sisters, Helen Kilbride and Charlotte Dalton; and her infant great-granddaughter, Rebecca Hope Butler. The family would like to thank Robin, Wendy and Daphne of Carter Senior Care for taking such good care of Hazel over the last six years. Visitation will take place in Atlantic Funeral Home, 771 Main St., Dartmouth from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 12th. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Toochukwu Okafor in St. Thomas More Church, 15 Caledonia Rd., Dartmouth on Friday, September 13th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Hazel to St. Patrick's Church Building Fund (Fort Augustus), P.O. Box 24073, Stratford, PE C1B 2V5 or to a charity of your choice would be very much appreciated. Online condolences may be made by www.atlanticfuneralhomes.com Dartmouth Chapel
