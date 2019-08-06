Clayton Cudmore

CUDMORE, Clayton Leonard At the Garden Home on Saturday, August 3, 2019 of Clayton Leonard Cudmore, Brackley Beach age 97 years. Dear father of Barry (Ellen) and Paul (Cathy). Loving grandfather of Jeanine, Heather (Lou Riccoboni), Andrew (Melissa), Peter and Natalie. Great-grandfather of Mia and Charlie Riccoboni, Cyrus and Sullivan Cudmore. Brother of Rena Maund (Glydon, deceased). Predeceased by his wives Lucy and Catherine, by his parents Leonard and Jennie (Chandler) Cudmore, by sister Ruth Bentley (Charles “Bud”), and brothers Keith (Doris) and Preston (Helen). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home for visitation Tuesday 4-7 p.m. Funeral Wednesday from Winsloe United Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment in Winsloe North Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Winsloe United Church Building Fund, Winsloe North Cemetery or Canadian Bible Society. www.belvederefh.com