Edwin Walsh

1936-2018 Passed peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday, November 25, 2018, William “Edwin” Walsh, age 82, of Harrington, PEI. Beloved father of Melanie (Donald) Fraser; Grampie of Elliott, Ellen and Erin and partner to Liz MacBeth. Brother-in-law of Dawson Peterson. He was predeceased by his parents John and Florence, sister Barbara Peterson and wife Bernadette McKearney. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home until Friday at 9:45, then to St. Puis X Church for funeral mass at 10 am. Interment in St. Andrews Cemetery. Visitation on Thursday from 5-7 pm. Memorial donations may be made to Canadian Cancer Society. www.belvederefh.com