COUTTS, Elgin Evans Q.C. In his 102nd year, Elgin Evans Coutts passed away at The Briton House Retirement Centre on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He is survived by his cherished wife and best friend of 74 years, Helen (née Muttart) and his loving children Don (Nora), and Peter (Kathie). Also left to grieve is Kathie’s daughter, Kerry (Eric) and their children Christian and Ava. Elgin was predeceased by his parents, Richard Alexander and Mary Alberta (née Hetherington), his brothers Robert and Carmen, his sister Norma and his infant son Alan. After receiving his elementary and secondary education in Wingham, Ontario, Elgin joined the RCAF in 1940 and served as a pilot in the 162 Squadron. Upon his discharge in 1945 as Flight Lieutenant, Elgin enrolled in law school at Osgoode Hall, graduating in 1949. He practiced law with Donald Carrick and later with the firm Coutts, Crane. Elgin was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 1962 and retired in June, 2009, after a distinguished career of 60 years. Elgin was actively involved in the Rotary Club of Toronto and was a Past President as well as a Paul Harris Fellow. Just weeks before his 59th birthday, he bicycled from Toronto to Prince Edward Island. He travelled 1,800 kilometres in just 11 days, and he was pleased to raise funds for Rotary. Elgin was a charter member and Trustee of Northlea United Church and served on the Board and on several committees. He was a member of many other organizations, including The Royal Canadian Military Institute, Fort York Branch 165 of the Royal Canadian Legion, and the Granite Club. We will miss Elgin’s quick wit, his thoughtful insights and his remarkable memory. He possessed a quiet faith, an unwavering devotion to his family and a genuine interest in the people around him. In his senior years, Elgin lost his sight. Undaunted, he continued to work in his law practice and, characteristically, never complained about this handicap. His life represented a wonderful example of integrity, humility and service to the community. The family is grateful to the nursing staff at The Briton House and to all of Elgin’s caregivers, each of whom added to his health and happiness over the years. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue, Toronto, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13th. A memorial service will be held at Northlea United Church, 125 Brentcliffe Rd., Toronto on Saturday, September 14th at 11:00 a.m. Elgin’s family graciously declines flowers, but would appreciate memorial donations to The Rotary Club of Toronto (Philanthropic Fund), 100 Front St. W., H - Level, Toronto, ON M5J 1E3 or to Northlea United Church, 125 Brentcliffe Rd., Toronto, ON M4G 3Y7. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Arrangements under the direction of the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, Toronto, 1-800-616-3311.
