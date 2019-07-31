Hutchinson, Bloyce Edward

Bloyce Edward Hutchinson age 70 passed away peacefully at the QE11 Hospital, Halifax on July 29th, 2019. Bloyce was born in Ellerslie, PEI. He was the son of Serena Hutchinson. Survived by his wife Marion, his children, Leonard (Marissa), Paul (Geneva), Tanya Strange (Pete), Serena (Tim), Daniel and their mother (Paula), 14 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren and two on the way. Bloyce is also survived by his brother Blair (Ellen) Hutchinson and nephews, Larry and Michael, Aunt Carol (Frank) Curley. Many cousins, Bloyce shared a special bond with Sharon Hutchinson and Billy Hutchinson. He was also survived by his step son, Todd (Pam) Levy and his step Granddaughter, Kayla Levy. He was predeceased by his grandparents Arthur and Eva Hutchinson, his mother Serena, many Aunts and Uncles. Also several cousins including Wally and Harold with whom Bloyce was very close. Also his step daughter, Sonja Levy. Visitation will take place 7-9 Wednesday in Atlantic Funeral Home 125 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville. Funeral service will be held in Faith Baptist Church on Stokil Drive, Lower Sackville on Thursday 11am August 1st, 2019 Pastor Borden Scott officiating. A second funeral service will be held at Ferguson’s Funeral Home, Tyne Valley PEI Visitation 3-4 with the funeral service to follow at 4 on Friday, August 2nd, 2019. Burial to follow at Bedeford United Church Cemetery. Donations may be made to Faith Baptist or charity of your choice. Special thanks to all the Doctor’s and nurses who looked after Bloyce at the QE11. 8th floor. On-line condolences may be made to www.atlanticfuneralhome.com I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. 11 Timothy 4:7
