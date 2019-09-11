MAYHEW-SMITH, Ella Josephine The death occurred suddenly at home on Saturday September 7, 2019 of Ella Josephine Mayhew-Smith of Inkerman aged 86 years. Born in Lady Fane, January 21, 1933 daughter of the late Harold and Margaret (Noonan) Francis. Wife of the late Cecil Smith. Left to cherish her memory are her children Shirley Mayhew, Alan Mayhew (Linda Chowen), Michelle (Leonard) Shepherd, Dale Mayhew, Lyndon (Norma) Mayhew, Janet (Wayne) Foy and niece Cathy MacKinnon, daughters-in-law Joan Mayhew and Maxine Mayhew. Grandmother of 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. Sister-in-law of Brenton (Ruth) Smith, Helen Smith, Audrey Smith, Gordon (Joyce) Mayhew, Audrey Mayhew, Doris Foy and Marlene MacAusland. Predeceased by brother Keith Francis, son and daughter-in-law Brian and Dorothy Mayhew, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Robert Smith, Sadie (Roy) Frizzell, Bertha (Ivan) Frizzell, Mina Lord, James Smith, Dorothy Smith, Lloyd (Anne) Mayhew, Jack Mayhew, Lorne Mayhew, Alvin MacAusland, Cecil Foy, Isabel Francis, Vera Muncey, and nephew Danny Francis. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington for visitation on Thursday from 10:30 a. m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by funeral in the Davison Funeral Home Chapel at 1:30 p.m. Interment in the Charlottetown Roman Catholic Cemetery. If so desired contributions may be made to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (PEI Division) or the Humane Society. www.davisonfh.com
