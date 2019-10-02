ARSENAULT, Leonce The death occurred peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at his home in Cape Egmont with his wife Laurane and family by his side, of Leonce J.C. Arsenault, aged 72. Born on September 8, 1947, he was the son of the late Amand Arsenault, Urbainville and Anna Arsenault of Cape Egmont. Leonce will be forever loved and missed by his loving wife Laurane, son David A. (Joanne Sauve), daughter Angela T. (Travis) Franklin, and son Michael-John Calixte (Nicole) Arsenault.He will be fondly remembered by his brothers Normand (Rachel), Claude (Sue), sister, Cecile (Terry), David (Debbie). Also survived by brother-in-law Garfield Wilson (Patsy), and sister-in-law Hazel Waddingham (Robert). Missing their grandfather will be Kristopher, Kassandra and Victoria Franklin. Leonce was predeceased by his parents Amand and Anna Arsenault and in-laws Linda and Morris Chambly. Resting at the Évangéline Funeral Home, Urbainville, until Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 then to the Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel Church for funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, September 30th, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations in Leonce's memory to the Evangeline Funeral Coop or to the Home Care Palliative Program would be greatly appreciated. If you would like to send a message of condolence to his family, please send an email to: evangelinefuneralcoop@pei.aibn.com or click on the link on the website. The family of the late Leonce Arsenault would like to express their heartfelt gratitude's and many thanks to Dr. S. O’Neal and Dr. P. Kelly along with the team at the Palliative Home Care. Leonce appreciated the care and support they gave him during his illness.
