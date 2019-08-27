JARDINE, John Frederic (Fred) John Frederic (Fred) Jardine of Collingwood, Ontario died suddenly on the morning of August 20, 2019 at their cottage in Cavendish, PEI. He was the beloved husband of Janie (Thode) for 48 years as well as a proud and loving father of Jeff of Troy, Michigan and John (Susan Varickanickal) of Toronto. Fred will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his sisters, Margaret Romcke of Charlottetown (Dr. Bob deceased), Isabel Bruce (Blair deceased) and Rebecca Kalbfleisch (Dr. James deceased) both of Waterloo; Janie’s siblings Margaret Tew (Bruce), Barbara Cufino (Larry), Kathy Thode (Bill Millier) and Tom Thode; as well as his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Fred was born in Summerside, PEI in 1943. He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Ingham and Earith (Sinclair) Jardine, and Janie’s sister Judy Zerr (Tony deceased). Fred attended school in Kensington, PEI and St. Dunstan’s University before graduating in 1965 from Mount Allison University and then completing his teacher’s certification in Ontario. Fred briefly taught high school in South Porcupine and Burlington, Ontario before settling in Collingwood where he met Janie and raised their family. A Mathematics teacher at Collingwood Collegiate Institute, Fred brought more than a lesson plan as he also enjoyed coaching many sports. He also taught near Pasadena, California for two years. Fred played a lot of golf, hockey and other sports throughout his life. He and Janie also cruised and raced their sailboat on beautiful Georgian Bay. During retirement, he served for two years as President of the Blue Mountain Golf & Country Club. They enjoyed spending winters in Georgia and summers on Fred’s beloved Island. A memorial donation in honour of Fred can be made to the charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date in Collingwood, Ontario. The arrangements were entrusted to the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
