Griffin, Elsie Elaine

The death occurred at the Western Hospital, Alberton on Monday, of Elsie Elaine Griffin of Cape Wolfe aged 81, beloved wife of Leigh Griffin. Elsie was born in Cape Wolfe on November 23, 1937, daughter of the late James and Ella (O’Connor) O’Halloran. Cherished mother to "Betty" Griffin (Deborah), Cape Wolfe; Wayne and Michael of Hamilton, ON. Loving grandmother to Brent, Kyle, Michael and Brittany. Dear sister to Gertrude Dumville, Alberton; Norma Mill, Hamilton; Barry O’Halloran, Summerside; Vera (Jim) Clements, Campbellton and Carol (Steve) Clements, Howlan. Sister in law to Ferdie Clements, Roseville, Shirley O’Halloran, Summerside Clarence (Wilma) Griffin, Brockton; Noreen Jeffery, Alberton; Marie (Clarence) Keefe, Tignish and Rosalie McCarthy, Hamilton, ON. Predeceased by her parents, sons Tom and Dale, sister, Doris and brothers, Howard, Francis and Alfred. Resting at the Ferguson Funeral Home and Chapel, O’Leary for visiting hours on Thursday 6-8 pm and Friday until 12:15 pm then to St Mark’s Roman Catholic Church, Burton Lot 7 for funeral Mass at 1pm. Interment in the Parish Cemetery. In memory of Elsie, memorials to St. Mark’s Cemetery Fund or Canadian Diabetes Association (PEI) would be appreciated. www.fergusonsfh.com