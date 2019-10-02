NICHOLSON, Lloyd Seventeen years after heart surgery (thanks to Dr. V. Chu) and two and a half years post stroke (thanks to Dr. L. Catanese), Lloyd (Lloydie) reluctantly left us on September 25, 2019. Born to Jim and Sadie on June 6, 1947 in Stanchel, PEI. Survived by his brother Lowell (Tyler James, deceased). Survived by his loving wife Suzy (Sue Syer). Proud dad to Rhonda, Tracy (Jay), Jodi (Darryl), Kyle James and Erin (Camiel). His grandkids were very special to him: Lindsey (Jesse), Katie, Dana, Lauren, Hannah Jaymes, Cammy, Lyla and Rylee. Lloyd loved his motorhoming across North America, especially his summers on PEI and his winters at Tropical Palms, Kissimmee, FL and his many special family and friends there. He loved his home, shop, golf buddies at Beverly G& CC, Burlington Old Timers, car racing, classic cars and horses. The enormous number of people that contributed to his good health is too many to mention; Dr. Tim Cuddy, Dr. B Stevens, Dr. J. Healey, Dr. M. Garland, nurses Gail and Petrina. We thank you for your compassion. We came full circle and are eternally grateful. Lloyd was a self-made man, owner of Nicholson Rollforming Inc., who passed his strong work ethic on to his children. He lived by the motto: your word is your bond and a handshake seals the deal. Although family and friends alike will miss Lloyd, his last words were “It’s been a great ride!”. As Lloyd loved a great party and a good cigar, please join us to celebrate on October 12th from 1 – 4pm at QB Sports Bar on Fairview Street, in Burlington, Ontario. Donations to Joseph Brant Hospital or Hamilton General Hospital are appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
