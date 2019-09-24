CALLIN, Riley Dai Peacefully, surrounded by his family, Riley Dai Callin, age 22, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. He is lovingly remembered by his parents, Doug (Eryn) Callin and Marie Porter-Manning (Ed Porter), siblings Dylan Callin, Morgan (Robert) Longden, Dylan Lawlor and Orion Menchaca Porter, nephews Kai and Gabriel, grandparents Eunice & Doug Brenton, Mary MacEachern and Doug MacEachern, and many aunts, uncles and cousins who love him so very much. Predeceased by his grandparents Charlie Gerstel and Faye Kennedy, and his uncle Charlie Gerstel Jr. Riley loved sports, the outdoors and animals, especially his dog Sully, and was working towards a promising career in carpentry. One of his greatest joys was playing with his nephews and cousins and spending time with those he loved. Riley had a wonderful sense of humor, bright blue eyes, and a smile that lit up the room. We grieve his death and will remember him with love. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel from where the funeral will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. If so desired, memorial donations to the Children’s Wish Foundation would be appreciated. Visiting hours Tuesday from 4 – 7 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.ca
