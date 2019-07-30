Joseph “Alfred” Gallant

The death occurred at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Sunday, July 28, 2019, of Joseph “Alfred” Gallant, of Bedeque, aged 70 years. Born in St. Edwards, PE, he was the son of the late William Ernest and Mary Irene (Laviolette) Gallant. Survived by his wife Valerie (Champion) Gallant; his children Tammy, Jason and the late "Joey" Gallant (2019); 8 grandchildren and 2 great- grandsons; brothers Reggie and Clayton; sisters Mae, Shirley, Eva and Brenda; and by a large number of nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a sister Mary Rose; and by brothers Joseph, Ernie and Irving. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, until Thursday, then to St. Peter’s Church, Seven Mile Bay, for funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment in St. Peter’s Church Cemetery, Seven Mile Bay. Visiting hours Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Joey Gallant Family Fund would be appreciated. www.moase.ca