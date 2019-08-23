BESLEY, (nee Gallant) Verna Louise Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, of Verna Louise Besley (nee Gallant) age 85 years. Dear mother of Glen (Cathy), Karen (Steve) Shaver and Angela (Mark) Arsenault and Nanny to numerous grandchildren. Also survived by daughter-in-law Launa, and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her son Robert; husband Elvin “Al” and special friend Antoine (Ed) Prinz; parents Lucy and Abram Gallant, sisters Marge Wheatley, Mary Harvey, Elizabeth MacDonald, Ruth Statts, and Jean MacFarlane and brothers Bert, Jack and Roy. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel from where the service will be held on Saturday, August 24 at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Peoples Cemetery. If so desired, memorials to the Upper Room Hospitality Ministry (Soup Kitchen) or Zion Church would be appreciated. Visiting hours Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Land ownership demands bold response
- Bless those who work quietly and within their means to help others
- The 60th Running of the Gold Cup and Saucer; Two Eight-Horse Competitive Fields
- Volunteers make repairs to the Myrick Shore boardwalk
- Students with the STAR Program experience a summer of growth
- Union takes exception to censored review of police custody escape
- Arson not ruled out- Weekend blaze destroys family's home
- Alberton mayor apologizes to residents over controlled burn issue
- Bambrick, Gerard
- Phillips, Linda
Commented