STEWART, Laurence Edward At the Palliative Care Unit, Community Hospital, O’Leary on Sunday, September 8, 2019 of Laurence Edward Stewart of O’Leary formerly of West Point aged 91, beloved husband of Mary (MacIsaac Costello) Stewart. Laurence was born in West Point on May 17, 1928, son of the late Stephen and Lucy (LeClair) Stewart. Cherished father to Brenda (Francis) Brothers, Greenfield; Betty (Albert) Boyles, West Point; Janet (Doug) Langille, West Covehead; Arthur (Colleen), Coleman; Wanda Stewart, Calgary and Wayne Stewart, Calgary. Step father to Judy Costello (Steve Tregonning), West Point; Colleen (Rex) Eveleigh, Aurora, ON; John (Sabrina) Costello, Derby; Kimberly (Steve) MacPhail, Brackley; Katrina James, Knutsford, Amanda (Jonathan) Hyde, Cornwall, son in Law David Gillis, Birch Hill and Judy Stewart (Charlie Gallant), Miscouche who was like a daughter to Laurence. Loving grandfather to 10 grandchildren, 20 step grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 12 step great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Laurence was predeceased by his parents, first wife Jean (Feb. 6, 2001), daughter Mary Catherine in infancy, granddaughter Melissa Stewart, step daughter Carol Gillis, brothers Harvey, Clifford, Arthur, Raymond, Willard and sisters Dorothy and Davena in infancy. Resting at the Ferguson Funeral Home and Chapel, O’Leary with visiting hours on Thursday 2-4 & 6-8 pm and Friday until 10 am then to Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Brae for funeral mass at 10:30am. Interment to follow in Corpus Christi Cemetery, Glenwood. In memory of Laurence, memorials to Corpus Christi Cemetery, Children’s Wish Foundation (PEI) and O’Leary Community Health Foundation would be appreciated. www.fergusonsfh.com
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- It matters when you make a difference in other’s lives
- Dorian hammers eastern, PEI
- Spin before shovels in the ground
- Ride sharing is not public transportation
- Shadow government?
- Oh, what a night! Dorian wallops eastern PEI
- The picture clears when the lights go out
- Cahill, James
- Top tips to protect valuables from extreme weather disasters
- Georgetown Provincial Court
Commented