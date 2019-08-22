Alice Beaton

BEATON, Alice Margaret Alice Beaton, age 73, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019 at the Atlantic Baptist Nursing Home in Charlottetown. She is survived by sisters Freda, Shirley (Hale), and Eileen and brothers Fred and Jack. She was predeceased by her parents Fred and Hannah (MacArthur) Beaton. Alice was a long-time employee of Island Tel (Aliant) and a member of the P.E.I. Telephone Pioneers. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel from where the service will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Interment in St. Catherine’s Pioneer Cemetery. Family flowers only, however if so desired, memorials to the St. Catherine’s Pioneer Cemetery would be appreciated. No visiting hours by personal request. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com