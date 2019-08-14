MOLYNEAUX, Cy Peacefully at Crescent Park Lodge, Fort Erie, on Saturday, August 3, 2019, Cy passed away in his 84th year after a difficult struggle following a stroke 3 years ago. Survived by his brothers Earl and Paul Molyneaux, both residing in P.E.I. Cy was born in Kellys Cross, P.E.I to parents John and Marita Molyneaux, both deceased. Also predeceased by his two other brothers. Cy will be missed by his many friends, especially those at Lino’s Bar and Grill. Cy was a long-time employee of British Airways in Toronto and was also a long-time resident of Toronto and later Crystal Beach. He enjoyed his retirement years between Florida in the winters and working part time in the Niagara Region during the summers. A special thank you to the outstanding staff at Crescent Park Lodge, your care and compassion did not go unnoticed. Cremation has taken place and a private interment along with a Mass for the repose of his soul will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations in Cy’s honour could be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave. Fort Erie.
