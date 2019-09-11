DWAN, Earl John The death occurred unexpectedly at home, surrounded by family, on September 07, 2019 of Earl John Dwan of St. Peter’s Bay, aged 85. Beloved husband of Aileen (nee McGaugh) for 64 years. Loving father of Sterling Dwan, Jerry Dwan, David Dwan, Lynn Goodwin (Andrew), Darlene Paton (Andy) and Cathy O’Keefe. Grandfather of Jerrod (Katie), Jeremy, Jessica, Kylie Ann, Tyler (Amy), Alexandria, Nathan (Annie), Luke (Nellie), Spencer (Maria), Lydia, Zachery, Brandon (Emily), and Rebeccah. Great grandfather of Marwah, Romaisa, Jordan, Chloe, Brady and Jasper – all of whom he loved dearly. Brother-in-law of Fran Stewart, Bernice MacInnis, Noreen Kennedy (James), and Anne MacDonald (Danny). Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, John Joseph and Clara (nee Ryan); his son-in-law, Terry O’Keefe; his sisters, Mildred Tracy (Tom), Clo St. Croix (Charlie), Bertha Charbonneau (Robert); his brothers, Owen Dwan (Joyce) and Arthur Dwan. Earl was the last surviving member of the Dwan family as well as the last surviving founding member of the St. Peter’s Fire Department. Resting at the Dr. Roddie Community Center, St. Peter’s Bay, for visitation on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 2 – 4 and 7 – 9 p.m. Funeral mass to be held at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, St. Peter’s Bay, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made in Earl’s memory to St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church Cemetery Fund, or to the St. Peter’s Fire Department. Online condolences may be made to northshorefuneralhome.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to North Shore Funeral Home, Morell.
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Dorian hammers eastern, PEI
- Shadow government?
- It matters when you make a difference in other’s lives
- Ride sharing is not public transportation
- Spin before shovels in the ground
- Wednesday social group literally tramps across the Island
- RCMP take the reins-Officer gets firsthand view of Amish ride
- Cahill, James
- Georgetown Provincial Court
- West Prince Caring Cupboard receives major donation from SEAM Program
Commented