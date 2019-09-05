PORTER, Stanley Earl 1938-2019 It is with profound sadness, that we share news of the passing of our father, Stan Porter at the Palliative Care Unit, Western Hospital, Alberton on Monday, September 2, 2019, aged 81 years. Dad was surrounded by his loving family in his final days. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Phyllis (Cameron) Porter and their four children, Marcia (late Mike Dinn), Christine (Philip) Burton, Stephen (Merryman) and Kevin (Jill). He was also a special Grampie to Sam and Kipp Dinn, Emily, Joseph (Kirsty Whyte), Aaron (Renee Savoy) and Luke Burton, Tarun (Graham MacLean), Hayley (Layne Greene), Cameron Porter and Kayl, Hayden and Karch Porter. Also survived by Heather Wayte of New Glasgow, NS (late Donald, dear friend and first cousin) and their sons, Kevin and Jason. Survived by niece Janet Fage and nephew Robert Fage of Massachusetts. Dad was predeceased by his parents Frank and Hilda (Lawley) Porter of Amherst, N.S., sister Joyce Fage (late Lawrence) of Massachusetts and his granddaughter Mallaigh Dinn. Dad was deeply involved in his community and especially athletics. He was coach, trainer and referee for many sports including hockey, basketball, soccer and track and field. He set the standard for baseball officiating on P.E.I. and served as Umpire-in-Chief during the 1980s and 90s. Dad loved books and shared this love as a Master Tutor with Laubach Literacy Canada. He had a Bachelor of Kinesiology, Bachelor of Education and Masters of Education. In keeping with his curious and scientific mind, Dad donated his body to the Dalhousie Medical School, Halifax, N.S. Dad was happiest when he was with his famly. He loved his children, adored his grandchildren, but most of all he loved his wife Phyllis, who was his best friend and his very own nurse. We will hold a celebration of his life at a later date. Our family would like to acknowledge the compassion, kindness and excellent care provided over the past week by Island EMS and the staff at Western Hospital in Alberton. Our family will always be grateful. www.rooneyfh.ca
