Christina Rosa Arsenault

ARSENAULT, Christina Rosa The death occurred peacefully at the Prince County Hospital, with her loving husband of 48 years by her side, of Christina Rosa Arsenault of Richmond, wife of Anthony (Tony) Arsenault, age 65 years. Christina was the daughter of the late Walter and Edith Chrysler. Christina is survived by her son Maurice (Crystal) and daughter Sara. Also left to cherish her memory is her sister Patricia Byng, brothers and sisters-inlaw Corinne Arsenault, Marguerite (Glorice Gallant), Julianne (Ken Arsenault), Edna (late - Dean Ferrish), Bertha (Kenneth Praught), Pauline (late - Nazaire Arsenault), Mary Helen, Rene Arsenault (Gail), Eva (late - Gary Gallant), Henry Arsenault, Stella (Bill McNeill) and Lisette (late - Arthur Arsenault), granddaughter Makayla Arsenault and many nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. She was predeceased by her parents Walter and Edith Chrysler, brothers Robert Chrysler and George Chrysler, uncle Tom Chrysler, by parents-inlaw Arcade and Marie Arsenault also by infant-inlaws Joseph and Julianne. A funeral service will be held at the Summerside Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Saturday, August 31, 2019 starting at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date. At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Christina’s memory to the Diabetes Association. If you would like to send a message of condolences, please email them to evangelinefuneralcoop@aibn.pe.ca and they will be forwarded to the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Évangéline Funeral Coop in Urbainville.