LARTER, Brendon Alfred Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Tuesday September 24, 2019 of Brendon Larter of Charlottetown, age 66 years. Predeceased by his beloved wife Linda M. Larter (nee Younker). Dear Father of Brian (Karen) Larter and Melissa (Jeremy) Wood. He is also survived by his beloved grandson Atticus Larter; Brothers, Donald (Ina) Larter and Kent Larter. Sister-in-law Donalda (Raymond) Neill, Evelyn (Trent) Auld; brother-in-law Blain Younker; her mother-in-law Violet (nee Whitlock) and the late Arnold Younker, many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his mother and father Eddie and Helen (Biso) Larter; brother and sister, Roger Larter and Marmar Callaqoure. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home where the funeral service will be held on Friday, September 27th in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. Interment to follow in Winsloe North Cemetery. Visiting hours on Thursday from 4 - 7 p.m. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Wish Foundation. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
Commented