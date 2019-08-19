BLANCHARD, Eddie At Margaret Stewart Ellis Home, O’Leary on Saturday, August 17, 2019 of Joseph Edward “Eddie” Blanchard formerly of Howlan aged 84, beloved husband of Grace (nee Arsenault). Eddie was born in Dock Road on February 17, 1935, son of the late Octave and Margaret (Arsenault) Blanchard. Cherished father to Sharon Nelson, Charlottetown; Kenny, Brampton, ON and David, Summerside and father in law to Debbie Blanchard, Crapaud. Loving papie to Angela, Tara, Kayla, Krystle, Mary Lynn, Alex, Karl and great papie to Erica, Archer, Myra, Quinton, Christian, Alyssa, Logan, Amanda, and Elijah. Dear brother to Emma Boyd, and Yvonne (Jerry) Beaupre. Brother in Law to Leona Gallant, Alberton and Judy (Arnold) Milligan, Lorraine Arsenault, Emily Arsenault, Rosie Arsenault and Marjorie Arsenault. Eddie was predeceased by his parents, son Ricky (2008), Michael and Reginald in infancy, granddaughter Melissa, Great Grandson Edward, Brother Francis and sisters Alice, Mae and Jane. Resting at the Ferguson Funeral Home and Chapel with visiting hours Monday 2-4 and 7-9pm and Tuesday until 10am then to St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Church, Woodstock for Funeral Mass at 10:30am. Interment in the Parish Cemetery. Members of St Anthony’s Royal Canadian Legion , Bloomfield will hold a service of remembrance for their late member Monday at 6:30pm. In memory of Eddie memorials to St Anthony’s Church Restoration Fund or Cemetery Fund would be appreciated. www.fergusonsfh.com
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- The 60th Running of the Gold Cup and Saucer; Two Eight-Horse Competitive Fields
- Alberton mayor apologizes to residents over controlled burn issue
- Ellis Family Band special guest at this week’s concert
- Offering respect for funeral processions
- McIntrye House celebrates 40 years of caring
- Matt Stairs to headline Morell Sportsmen’s Dinner
- Increased cargo capacity for Souris-Îles de la Madeleine crossing
- Perry, Daniel
- Excitement in the air as annual parish picnic draws near
- How novel – a politician takes responsibility
Commented