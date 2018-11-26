1946-2018 The death occurred suddenly at his home, on Saturday, November 24, 2018, of Raymond Charles Keough of Tignish, age 71 years. Born at Tignish on March 20, 1946, he was the son of the late Harold Robert and Mary Charlotte Lottie (nee Jones) Keough. Dear father to Ross (Patti) Keough of Tignish, Robert (Krista) Keough of Shamrock, PEI and Tyler (Renee) Keough of Shamrock, PEI. Cherished grandfather to Montana, Carter, Austin, Kalynn, Allie, Avery and Katie. He is also survived by siblings, Clayton (Dorothy) Keough of Nail Pond, Shirley (Joe) Kenny of Tignish, and Jean (James) Murphy of Alberton. He will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephew and friends. He was predeceased by grandchildren, Maggie, Madison, and MacKenzie. Resting at the Rooney Funeral Home and Chapel, Alberton. Visiting hours Tuesday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday morning from St. Simon and St. Jude Church, Tignish, for funeral mass at 10:30 a.m., Rev. John Molina, celebrant. Interment in the church cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorials to St. Simon and St. Jude Cemetery Fund would be gratefully appreciated. www.rooneyfh.ca
