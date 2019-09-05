Alice Foster

FOSTER, Alice Margaret (Marshall, Chambers) At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 of Alice Margaret Foster, Charlottetown, age 84 years. Beloved wife of Burton Foster. Mother of Cindy Jane Solinsky (Fred, deceased) and Eric Chambers (Christine). Mother-in-law of Peter Smith. Loving grandmother of Matthew, Meghan, Jaylee, Jerren, Tyler, Adam and Bryan. Sister of Linda Turgeon (Rob) and Daryl Marshall (Debra). Sister-in-law of Deanie Marshall and Brenda Marshall. Predeceased by her first husband Glendon Chambers, by her parents Harold and Mildred (Vail) Marshall, by her daughter Suzanne Chambers-Smith and by her brothers Olin and Dale Marshall. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation by request. Funeral Friday from Community Baptist Church at 1 pm. Interment later in Oak Bay Cemetery, Oak Bay, N.B. www.belvederefh.com