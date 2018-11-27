Roy Stanford Pursey

Roy Stanford Pursey of Charlottetown, at the age of 90 years, passed away at Beach Grove Home on Saturday, November 24, 2108. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 68 years, Noreen (nee Newson). Roy was the caring father of Carl (Mavis), Larry (Deborah), Ronald (deceased), Donna Diamond, Lois DeJager (Luke), Dorothy Gregory (Brooke) and Darlene Josey (Owen). Loving grandfather with a special place in is heart for Leigh, Heather, Grace, Chris, Shannon, Jeannie Bell (deceased), Michelle, Nicholas, Angela, Zeth, Zara, Julie, Jennifer, Shawn, Carrie, Sandra, Lana and Laura. Great grandfather of Noah, Henry, Damian, Josie, Hailey, Courtney, Jacob, Dominique, Riley, Isabel, Gracie, Blake, Keisha, Kingston, Ayla, Trinity, Alexa, Selah, Hunter and Emmett. Great-great grandfather of Aryia, and Merriam Moumi. Brother of Merrill. Uncle to nieces Velda Bernard (Boyd) and Debbie Cormier (Mario). Predeceased by his parents Stanley Pursey and Lettie May (Ford) and siblings Wilma Pound (Fred), Leonard and Sterling (Doris). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home for visitation Wednesday 4-7 p.m. Funeral Thursday from Park Royal United Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment later in East Wiltshire Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Park Royal United Church. The family would like to express deep appreciation to all the staff at Beach Grove Home and to friends who provided care for and visits with Dad. www.belvederefh.com