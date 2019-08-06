BRYENTON, Jean Helen The death occurred at home on Friday, August 2nd, 2019 of Jean Helen Bryenton of Kensington, P.E.I., aged 84 years, after a long battle with Parkinson’s. Formerly of Sea View, P.E.I. and Vancouver, BC. and many towns in between. Beloved wife of 64 years of Reginald Bryenton and loving mother of Paula Bryenton (Peter Pollio), and Faye Bryenton. Cherished grandmother to Luke (Lisa) Pollio, Cara Pollio (Wade Dargin), Caterina Pollio (Anthony Patten), Daniel and Gavin Cousins. Great grandmother to Siena Pollio and Lorenzo Patten. Sister to John (Patricia) Middelveen and Fred (Leona) Middelveen, and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Jean was born in Vancouver, BC. to the late Walter and Helen Middelveen and graduated Vancouver Technical School of tailor. She joined the Air Force at the age of 18. She married at the age of 20 and raised two daughters. As a wife of a man in the military, she experienced many transfers and was active in each new community. She was known as a talented painter, a master gardener, an expert seamstress, a gourmet chef, a generous hostess, and an active participant in her community. On the day Jean died, her daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren all were able to say good-bye and give her a kiss. Jean died with her husband by her side. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Road, Summerside. By personal request there will be no visiting hours or funeral service held. Interment will be a private family function at a later date. Memorial donations in Jean’s memory to the East Prince Palliative Homecare would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
