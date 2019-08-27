ALLEN, Lois Norma 1933 - 2019 Lois Norma Allen, 86, of Riverview NB passed away peacefully, in the palliative care unit of The Moncton Hospital on, Saturday, August 24, 2019. Born June 15, 1933 in Plaster Rock, NB; she was the daughter of the late Garfield and Elva (nee Harrison) Stewart. Lois joined The Canadian Armed Forces in 1951, where she met her husband Herman Allen. She never complained when she had to move every 2-4 years; as being transferred regularly was a way of life for the military. She gained many friendships over the years. Lois enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and always had a good supply of Pepsi should people drop in. She is survived by two daughters Noeleen McMaster of Riverview, NB, Ella (Gary) DesRoche of Summerside, PEI; two step sisters, Jean and Carol; a brother-in-law, Lloyd Brown of Pugwash, NS; a special sister-in-law, Elizabeth Allen of Pugwash, NS; lois will be missed by her five grandchildren Tanya, Marla, Sean, Crystal, and Colin; seven great grandchildren, Kyle, Kristin, Kaitlyn, Brianna, Aiden, Dylan and Isabella; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents Lois was predeceased by her husband Herman Allen in 1998; two brothers, Jack and Doug Stewart; one stepbrother Jimmy Stewart. Lois had a very dear friend that she will miss. She looked forward to Jean Francis visiting every second week to help clean and they shared egg sandwiches and coconut chocolate bars. They had a very special friendship. In respect for Lois's wishes there will be no visitation or flowers. There will be a celebration of her life on Thursday August 29th, 2019 from 1:00pm till 3:00pm at Tuttle Brothers & Riverview Funeral Home 214 Pine Glen Rd. Riverview, NB. Interment will be in Fairhaven Memorial Gardens, Moncton, NB. in the Field of Honor. Donations in Lois's memory may be made to the MS Society or Cancer Society of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Tuttle Brothers & Riverview Funeral Home 214 Pine Glen Rd. Riverview, NB (506) 857-9544. Online condolences can be made at www.tuttlefuneralhome.ca
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
- Needs before wants- Opinions divided on walking bridge
- O’Leary doctor resigning
- Saturday blaze leaves Murray Harbour North family homeless
- Male to face charges of sexual assault
- Georgetown fire turned over to RCMP
- Councillors reluctant to accept a pay raise
- Local fundraising important part of Tall Ship visit to Georgetown
- Five residents in the running to fill four council seats
Most Popular
Articles
- Land ownership demands bold response
- Bless those who work quietly and within their means to help others
- Arson not ruled out- Weekend blaze destroys family's home
- MacKinnon, Janet
- Volunteers make repairs to the Myrick Shore boardwalk
- Poultry show draws about 240 entries
- Brendel land transaction takes many within industry by surprise
- MacKay, Sandra Lee
- Queen of the Furrows pageant returns
- Hippenstall, David
Commented