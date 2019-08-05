Mackenzie, Joe

Peacefully, surrounded by his family, John Joseph (Joe) MacKenzie of Georgetown passed away after his battle with cancer on Wednesday, July 31st, 2019. Joe was born in Montague Hospital on August 2nd, 1946. He was previously deceased by his mother, Lorraine. As tough as a boiled owl and as stubborn as a mule, Joe refused to see his 73rd birthday. Joe is survived by his loving and beyond patient wife, Linda, his numerous sisters and brothers and his five children; Tony, Daryl (Lisa), Dwayne (Cheryl), Randy and Trevor (Shannon). He is also survived by grandchildren; Denver, Cora, Jack, Tomas, Sam, Nate, Henry and Malcolm. Resting at Ferguson-Logan Montague Funeral Home with visitation on Monday, August 5th from 5pm - 8pm. There will be no funeral as per the family's request. Donations can be made to the PEI Humane Society. Go Habs Go! www.fergusonlogan.com
