MACKAY, Sandra Lee At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 of Sandra Lee MacKay, Charlottetown, age 53 years. Lovingly remembered by her parents William MacKay and Anna Hickox, brother William Jr., sister-in-law Lorna, nephew Justin, niece Janél, close friends Karen Leeman, Mikayla Arsenault and Caleb Arsenault. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation by request. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, August 24, 2019 from St. Augustine Church, Rustico at 10 a.m. www.belvederefh.com
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Land ownership demands bold response
- The 60th Running of the Gold Cup and Saucer; Two Eight-Horse Competitive Fields
- Bless those who work quietly and within their means to help others
- Volunteers make repairs to the Myrick Shore boardwalk
- McIntrye House celebrates 40 years of caring
- Students with the STAR Program experience a summer of growth
- Union takes exception to censored review of police custody escape
- Alberton mayor apologizes to residents over controlled burn issue
- Arson not ruled out- Weekend blaze destroys family's home
- Bambrick, Gerard
Commented