MACKAY, Sandra Lee At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 of Sandra Lee MacKay, Charlottetown, age 53 years. Lovingly remembered by her parents William MacKay and Anna Hickox, brother William Jr., sister-in-law Lorna, nephew Justin, niece Janél, close friends Karen Leeman, Mikayla Arsenault and Caleb Arsenault. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation by request. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, August 24, 2019 from St. Augustine Church, Rustico at 10 a.m. www.belvederefh.com