CONNORS-CONDON, Patricia M. "Patsy" Peacefully at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Saturday, August 17, 2019 of Patricia M. "Patsy" Connors-Condon of Charlottetown, age 79 years. Beloved wife of John Condon and dear mother of Donna Condon, Jackie Condon, Daryl Condon and Karla (Ed) Bryanton. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers Teddy (Sharon) Connors, Barbara (Ray) Driscoll, Richard (Muriel) Connors and Linda Connors. She was predeceased by her parents Fergus & Eleanor (nee MacDonald) Connors and her brother Donnie Connors. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home, no visitation or funeral service by personal request. A private family committal service will be held. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Home Care Palliative Care Program or the Provincial Palliative Care Centre. Patsy’s family would like to thank the staff of the Provincial Palliative Care Centre and the Home Care staff for the special care given to Patsy and her family. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- The 60th Running of the Gold Cup and Saucer; Two Eight-Horse Competitive Fields
- Alberton mayor apologizes to residents over controlled burn issue
- Ellis Family Band special guest at this week’s concert
- Offering respect for funeral processions
- McIntrye House celebrates 40 years of caring
- Matt Stairs to headline Morell Sportsmen’s Dinner
- Perry, Daniel
- Increased cargo capacity for Souris-Îles de la Madeleine crossing
- Excitement in the air as annual parish picnic draws near
- Five sent to jail for impaired driving
Commented