Patsy Connors-Condon

CONNORS-CONDON, Patricia M. "Patsy" Peacefully at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Saturday, August 17, 2019 of Patricia M. "Patsy" Connors-Condon of Charlottetown, age 79 years. Beloved wife of John Condon and dear mother of Donna Condon, Jackie Condon, Daryl Condon and Karla (Ed) Bryanton. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers Teddy (Sharon) Connors, Barbara (Ray) Driscoll, Richard (Muriel) Connors and Linda Connors. She was predeceased by her parents Fergus & Eleanor (nee MacDonald) Connors and her brother Donnie Connors. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home, no visitation or funeral service by personal request. A private family committal service will be held. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Home Care Palliative Care Program or the Provincial Palliative Care Centre. Patsy’s family would like to thank the staff of the Provincial Palliative Care Centre and the Home Care staff for the special care given to Patsy and her family. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca