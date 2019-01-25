The death occurred peacefully, surrounded by family, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital of June Margaret Gillman, of Charlottetown, formerly of Cobourg, ON, age 84 years. Wife of the late Donald Gillman. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel from where the service will be held on Friday at 3:00 p.m. Interment later in the Peoples Cemetery. If so desired, memorials to the Diabetes Canada would be appreciated. Visiting hours Friday from 1:00 – 2:45 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
