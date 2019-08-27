GREGORY, Daniel Edward Peacefully at the Colville Manor with family by his side on Saturday, August 24, 2019 of Daniel Gregory age 76 years of Souris, PE. Loving father to Edward, Darrell (April), Amanda (Barry), Betty (Robert), Donna (Chris) and Raymond (Ri-ann). He will be remembered by his friend and partner Theresa and forever missed by his grandchildren Matthew, Rodney, Carson, Sophia and Isabella. Survived by his brothers Earl, Joey, Jimmy, Robert, Richard, and Bernie Gregory, sisters Donna and Shirley Gregory and Darlene Stewart. Predeceased by his parents Andrew and Annie Gregory and sister Anne Marie Enslow. Resting at Dingwell Funeral Home with visiting hours on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5-8pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00am. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. If so desired, donations made to the St. Mary’s cemetery fund would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.dingwellfh.ca
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
- Needs before wants- Opinions divided on walking bridge
- O’Leary doctor resigning
- Saturday blaze leaves Murray Harbour North family homeless
- Male to face charges of sexual assault
- Georgetown fire turned over to RCMP
- Councillors reluctant to accept a pay raise
- Local fundraising important part of Tall Ship visit to Georgetown
- Five residents in the running to fill four council seats
Most Popular
Articles
- Land ownership demands bold response
- Bless those who work quietly and within their means to help others
- Arson not ruled out- Weekend blaze destroys family's home
- MacKinnon, Janet
- Volunteers make repairs to the Myrick Shore boardwalk
- Poultry show draws about 240 entries
- Brendel land transaction takes many within industry by surprise
- MacKay, Sandra Lee
- Queen of the Furrows pageant returns
- Hippenstall, David
Commented