Daniel Gregory

GREGORY, Daniel Edward Peacefully at the Colville Manor with family by his side on Saturday, August 24, 2019 of Daniel Gregory age 76 years of Souris, PE. Loving father to Edward, Darrell (April), Amanda (Barry), Betty (Robert), Donna (Chris) and Raymond (Ri-ann). He will be remembered by his friend and partner Theresa and forever missed by his grandchildren Matthew, Rodney, Carson, Sophia and Isabella. Survived by his brothers Earl, Joey, Jimmy, Robert, Richard, and Bernie Gregory, sisters Donna and Shirley Gregory and Darlene Stewart. Predeceased by his parents Andrew and Annie Gregory and sister Anne Marie Enslow. Resting at Dingwell Funeral Home with visiting hours on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5-8pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00am. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. If so desired, donations made to the St. Mary’s cemetery fund would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.dingwellfh.ca