STONE, Doris Peacefully at the Garden Home on Sunday, August 4, 2019 of Doris Stone of Charlottetown in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Layton Stone and dear mother of "Sandi" / Donna Watts (Gerry), Denis Stone (Marsha) of Indiana and Darlene Young (Steve). Doris is also lovingly remembered her grandchildren and great grandchildren, sisters Ruby Rinzler ( Joseph deceased), Phyllis Turner ( Douglas deceased) and sister-in-law Judy Garland. She was also predeceased by her parents Ernest and Laura (Downing) Garland, sisters Marion Dowling, Jean Tower and brother Allan Garland. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home. There will be no visiting hours by request. A private service will be held for family. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation (PEI Division). On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca.
