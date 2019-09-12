MURL, Darlene Bonnie (Rix) The death occurred peacefully at her late residence on Tuesday, September 10th, 2019 of Darlene Bonnie (Rix) Murl of Summerside, P.E.I., aged 59 years. Darlene was born in O’Leary. P.E.I. to the late Arthur and Robina (Milligan) Rix. Beloved wife of Clifford Murl and loving mother of Junior, Lorne and Charlie. Also lovingly remembered by her 4 grandchildren Alyssa, Ashlyn, Jasmine and Zayden. Survived by her sister Maxine (Lorne) Dumville, brothers Darrell Rix and Stephen Johnson, brothers and sisters-in-law Kenny (Theresa) Murl, Daisy Mugridge and Edith Gallant and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her father and mother-in-law Percy and Edna Murl and brother-in-law Howard Murl. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside. A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Visiting hours on Monday from 5 – 7 p.m. Memorial donations in Darlene’s memory to the funeral expense fund or the Prince County Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
