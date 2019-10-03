WALKER, David Charles Peacefully and surrounded by his loving family, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, of David Walker of Johnston's River, age 76 years. Beloved husband of Leah Walker (nee Valley) and loving father of Sue Tropeano (Anthony), Paul (Meredith), Ian (Suzanne), Cory (Jennifer), Tammy McCardle (Dale) and Joe (Sandra). Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Cailyn, Catherine, Curtis, Amanda, Nicholas, Jordan, Catherine, Harrison, Mary Kate, Austin and Brae-Lynn. Brother of Christina Ford (Marvin), Violet Ashe (George), Martha Ellsworth (Dave), Ella Somers (Alan), Hilda Trainor, Anne Smith (Bill), Linda MacEachern (Gordon), Preston Walker (Genevive), Robert Walker (Claire) and Sinclair Walker (Jean). David was predeceased by his parents - Charles and Sadie (Reid) Walker; brother - Thomas Walker and brother-in-law Earl Trainor. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, 2 Hollis Ave., Stratford for visitation on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Patrick's Church, Fort Augustus at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Ryan Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation or St. Patrick's Parish Fund would be appreciated. www.hillsborofh.ca
