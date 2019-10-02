MOOREHEAD, Margaret Ann (Trueman) The death occurred at Prince County Hospital, on Sunday, September 29th, 2019 of Margaret Ann (Trueman) Moorehead of Summerside, PE, aged 74 years, wife of Terence J. (Terry) Moorehead and daughter of the late Howard and Eva (Freeman) Trueman. Born in Moncton, NB where she was a classroom teacher before moving to Summerside in 1980. Besides being survived by her husband, she was the loving mother of Stephen (Kelly), Stratford, PE; Gregory (Patricia), Londonderry, New Hampshire; grandmother of Isaac and Rebecca; sister of George (Karen) Trueman, Ronald (Susan) Trueman, Eugenia (Bruce) Coates; several nieces and nephews as well as grandnieces and grandnephews. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her son Patrick Howard (1978), father and mother-in-laws Phelim and Dorothy (McDermott) Moorehead, brother-in-law Brian Moorehead of England. She traveled her final journey with strength, determination and humor. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside for a funeral service at Trinity United Church, 90 Spring Street, Summerside, on Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial in the Point de Bute United Church Cemetery, Point de Bute, NB, on Friday, October 4th at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations to the Prince County Hospital Foundation, East Prince Palliative Home Care Summerside, or Point de Bute United Church Cemetery would be appreciated. Visiting hours on Wednesday from 4 – 7 p.m. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
