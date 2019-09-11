LARTER, Dinnie (nee Pater) Peacefully with her family by her side at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Saturday, September 7, 2019 of Dinnie Larter (nee Pater) of Charlottetown age 81 years. Beloved wife of the late George Alfred "Benny" Larter. Dear mother of Danny MacDonald (Lisa), Jeanette Wakelin (Kent) and Michelle McAulay (Colin) and their father the late Alvin MacDonald. Loving Nana to Katy McAulay, Krista MacLean (Justin) and Craig MacDonald (Emily). Great grandmother to Aiden MacDonald. Sister of Evelyn Vessey (Claude deceased), Gerritje VanKampen (Gijsbertus deceased), Audrey Uyterlinde (Adrian deceased), Gerrit Pater (Wilma) and John Pater (Jean). Sister-in-law of Marlene Pater and Cornelis Aten. Dinnie is also fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her parents, Cornelius Sr. and Gerritje Pater, sister Cornelia Aten and brother Cornelius Jr. "Case" Pater. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home from where the funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 12th at 11:00 a.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Union Road Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, September 11th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Wish Foundation. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
