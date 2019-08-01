Peacefully passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on July 30, 2019, Benedict “Benny” Gabriel MacPhee formerly of St. Georges. He is lovingly remembered by his wife Sylvia (Costain). Son of the late Allan and Mary (MacLean) MacPhee. Father to Richard (Rhoda) MacPhee, Brenda (David) MacLean, Helen Carter Wilma (Don) Ramsay; fondly remembered by Sylvia’s children, Shirley (Michael) Rice and Wayne Ramsay; grandfather to Mitchell, Emma, Cassie, Ewen, Melissa, Curtis, Danielle, Morganne and Sage. Brother to Mary Ann (Larry) Johnston, Jacqueline (Lowell) MacDonald, Brendon MacPhee and Allana (Joey) Johnston. Brother-in-law to the Costain and Murphy families and uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his first wife Ruth (Murphy) MacPhee; son-in-law Tony Carter, brothers Albert and George MacPhee, sister Balbina MacDonald and Linda at infancy, brothers-in-law George MacDonald Gerard Johnston; sister-in-law Sandy MacPhee. Resting at Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home with visiting on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5 to 8 pm. Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Friday, August 2 at 10:30 am St. Georges Catholic Church, St. Georges. Interment to take place in the Parish Cemetery. Donations to the PEI Branch of the Red Cross or the Queens County Palliative Home Care Program. www.fergusonlogan.com
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Firemen leap into action- 1-year old suffers seizure
- A family reunion decades in the making: Several branches of MacKays gather on PEI
- 89-year-old pencil drawings hidden beneath gyprock showcase family history
- Stolen property seized
- Mangy red fox trails runner
- Scavenger hunt promoting active living and West Prince beaches
- Five sent to jail for impaired driving
- Community and cultural advocate will be missed Randall Fletcher was devoted to Kings Playhouse
- MCNALLY, Jessica Jeannette
- Kids and adults enjoy Fisheries Festival Parade
Commented