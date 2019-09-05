MURLEY, William Randy In Moncton on Sunday, September 1, 2019 of W. Randy Murley, formerly of New Haven, age 47 years. Dear son of Bill and Freda Murley. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or funeral service by request. www.belvederefh.com
