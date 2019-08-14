MACPHERSON, Lawrence Wayne Known as Wayne by friends and family, he passed away August 10, 2019 at the age of 66. Son of the late Marion and Angus MacPherson. Friends and family surrounded Wayne in his final days. His children, Lawrence, Jeffery and Kathleen Elizabeth are saddened by the loss of their father at such a young age. He was loved by his many brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews and extended family. Cremation has taken place and Celebration of life and interment to be held at a later date with family.
