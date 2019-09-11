DUFFY, John “Jack” Patrick The death occurred peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Garden Home on Saturday, September 7, 2019 of John "Jack" Patrick Duffy "Duff" of Mount Albion, age 86 years. Dear husband of Inez (Flood) and father of Fred (Charlene), Pat (Sheila), Jacqueline Baird (Robert), Mike (Bobbie Jo) and Jennifer Vanderra (Darren). Survived by 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Brother of Rita Duffy, Marguerite Quilty and brother in law of Viola Duffy. Predeceased by his parents -Fred and Mary Duffy (Smith), brothers - Joe, Jim, Charlie (Lillian), sisters - Mary Shea (Joe), Susan McGuirk (Gerald) and brother in law Billy Quilty. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford from where a visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4-8 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:30 am from St. Joachim's Church, Vernon River. Interment in the church cemetery. www.hillsborofh.ca
