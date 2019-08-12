Maureen Agnes Gotell-Griffin 1955-2019 Peacefully at her home on Sunday, August 4, 2019 of Maureen Agnes Gotell-Griffin of Charlottetown, age 64 years. Loving mother of Jaime Griffin and Jeffrey Griffin (Kelly). Special grandmother to Zoee and Mazie. She will be missed by her grandpuppies Hudson, Ben and Finley as well as by her companion cat Ash. Beloved sister of Charlene Howard (John), Joanne Parkman (Jake), Charlie Gotell (Cheryl), Leonard Gotell (Sharon), Michael Gotell (Janice). Survived by their children’s father George Griffin (Sue). Lovingly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and her Aunt Theresa. Predeceased by her parents Hughie and Evelyn (McCarron) Gotell. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where a Memorial Service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, August 13th at 10:00 a.m. No visitation by request. A celebration of Maureen’s life will be held at The Haviland Club on Monday, August 12th at 6 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of PEI in Maureen’s name to honor her mother. www.belvederefh.com
