GAVIN, Lois Lillian Peacefully at the palliative care unit of the Western Hospital Alberton on Thursday September 26, 2019 with her loving family by her side of Lois Lillian Gavin of Alberton age 94 years. Beloved wife of Erskine Gavin who predeceased her in 2004. Born at Elmsdale P.E.I on October 17, 1924 she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Elizabeth (nee Coughlin) Barnett. Lovingly remembered by her children, Marion (Sheldon) Bernard of Alberton, Barry (Shelley) Gavin of Northport, Gordon (Pauline)Barnett of Sackville N.S. She will be sadly missed by her 8 grandchildren, Kendall, Coralee, Tanya, Cody, Taylor, Shannon, Kris, and Kelly. Also survived by her 12 great grandchildren, Jordyn, Emma, Abby, Chase, Cole, Evan, Anna, Ryan, Kolton, Knox, Navi and Adelyne. "Grammy Gavin will also be lovingly remembered by all of her Children, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters in law, her numerous nieces,nephews and her many friends. She was predeceased by her siblings, Greta Perry, Freda Jeffery, Sybil Sheilds, Marion McLellan, and Claude Barnett. Cremation has taken place. Resting at the Rooney Funeral Home and Chapel for visiting hours Saturday evening 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Sunday afternoon from the Gordon Memorial United Church Alberton for funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Lynn McKinnon Pike officiating. Interment in Hillcrest cemetery Alberton. As an expression of sympathy memorials to the Gordon Memorial United Church Building fund or to the Western Hospital equipment fund would be gratefully appreciated. www.rooneyfh.ca
